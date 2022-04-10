Police identify man fatally shot in downtown Toronto

Toronto police have identified a man, 36, who died in hospital after he was shot downtown on Saturday night.

Elijah Eleazar Mahepath, of Toronto, was shot near the intersection of Dundas Street East and George Street, east of Jarvis Street. Police were called to the scene at 6:55 p.m.

The gunman is still at large, police said in a news release on Sunday.

According to police, a man approached Mahepath and shot him several times. When police arrived, they found the victim and several casings nearby. Paramedics took him to hospital in critical condition through an emergency run. He died of his injuries there.

Mahepath is Toronto's 20th homicide victim of the year. Police have not released a photo of him.

Const. Edward Parks, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, could not say on Sunday if the men knew each other.

Police taped off the intersection as officers investigated on Saturday night.

In the news release, police said the shooter was last seen walking westbound on Dundas Street East.

The suspect is described as a Black man, who is 35 to 40 years in age. He has short hair and was wearing a light-coloured long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and light blue surgical mask.

Investigators would like to speak to anyone who may have relevant information or dashboard camera video. Witnesses or those with video are encouraged to contact the Toronto Police Service's homicide unit.

