Toronto police identify man killed in Etobicoke shooting that left 3 other men injured

Toronto police have identified a man killed in an Etobicoke shooting that left three other men injured on Sunday.

Odale Leslie, 28, of Mississauga, died in hospital following the shooting in the area of Willowridge Road and Eglinton Avenue West, police said in a news release on Monday. Leslie is Toronto's 23rd homicide victim of the year.

Officers were called to an apartment complex at 2:20 p.m.

According to police, someone in a vehicle opened fire on people inside two parked cars.

When officers arrived, they found four men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Toronto paramedics took all four men to hospital, where Leslie was pronounced dead. One victim has life-threatening injuries, while the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting is described as a black, four-door sedan, possibly a 2014-2018 Audi A6. Police have released a security camera image of the vehicle.

Toronto police have released this image of the suspect vehicle. It is believed to be a black, four-door sedan, possibly a 2014-2018 Audi A6 (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Police are urging residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dashboard cameras for footage that may help investigators.