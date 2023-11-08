Police ID man shot dead in Scarborough apartment building

Toronto police have identified a man killed in a shooting in a Scarborough apartment building on Monday.

Mark Riley, 24, of Toronto, was shot dead in the area of Kingston and Galloway roads. Police were called to the building at about 12:40 p.m. Riley is the city's 58th homicide victim of the year.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds in the building. Riley was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police said the injured man was detained. Police have not said if the man is still in custody and there has been no word on charges.