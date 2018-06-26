Skip to Main Content
Toronto police ID Winston Freckleton as victim of fatal Etobicoke stabbing

Police say a fight broke out in a Rexdale strip mall's parking lot before a 56-year-old man was stabbed to death.

Police say 'physical altercation' led to deadly stabbing

Winston Freckleton was stabbed at a plaza in Rexdale on Saturday and died shortly after. (Ivan Arsovski/CBC)

Toronto police have identified 56-year-old Winston Freckleton as the man who was fatally stabbed Saturday at a Rexdale strip mall.  

A 30-year-old Toronto man is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Freckleton's death.

According to police, the two men got into a "physical altercation" in a strip mall parking lot at 1701 Martin Grove Road, near John Garland Boulevard. The altercation happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the mall to find Freckleton without vital signs. He was taken to hospital, but died of his injuries.

In a news release issued on Tuesday, police said a post-mortem examination confirmed Freckleton's death was caused by stab wounds.

The incident is the 44th homicide in Toronto this year.

