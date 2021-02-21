Man, 28, dies of gunshot wound in hospital, now considered homicide victim

Toronto police say a man who died in hospital of a gunshot wound on the weekend is the city's latest homicide victim.

Paul Dunkley, 28, of Toronto, was found by officers patrolling in the area of Martin Grove Road and The Westway at about 7:40 p.m. on Friday. Police said they'd heard gunshots before they found him.

Dunkley was suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. On Saturday, he died there.

Police said Dunkley is Toronto's 11th homicide victim of the year.

Investigators said they are asking residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area, to check their security cameras or dashboard cameras for footage that may be relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

