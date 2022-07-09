Toronto police identify city's 36th homicide victim this year

Police have identified 18-year-old Auptin Abedini-Senoubari as the victim of a homicide that happened early Friday in North York.

Officers were called to the plaza near Dufferin Street and Finch Avenue West after midnight. According to a news release on Saturday, officers found Abedini-Senoubari behind the plaza suffering from stab wounds.

Police said "lifesaving efforts were attempted" but the teenager from Richmond Hill succumbed to his injuries. He is the city's 36th homicide of the year.

Police said the information so far suggests that a large group of people was partying at a nearby lounge.

Around 12:30 a.m. police said some of the people in that group began to fight — verbally, then physically. Abedini-Senoubari was stabbed.

Police said they believe there are many witnesses and that some of those witnesses likely took video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400. People can also provide information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.