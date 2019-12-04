Police release image of SUV that looks like the one involved in Etobicoke hit and run

Toronto police have released an image of an SUV similar to the one that struck and killed a 77-year-old woman in Etobicoke in late November.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said they believe the suspect vehicle is a 2016 to 2018 dark-coloured Honda Pilot. They said investigators have a clearer idea of the year, colour and model of the vehicle because of tips from the public and work done by the Centre of Forensic Sciences.

Police urged the driver of the vehicle in the fatal hit and run on Islington Avenue near Aviemore Drive north of Finch Avenue West on Nov. 28 to contact a lawyer and surrender to police.

"We continue to get tips and our officers are making progress on this investigation," Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday.

According to police, the woman was hit last Thursday at about 6:20 a.m. when she was crossing Islington Avenue from the east to the west curb.

Police said an unknown person was driving the vehicle northbound on Islington Avenue at Aviemore Drive when the collision occurred. The driver did not remain at the scene and continued northbound on Islington.

The woman was found without vital signs. Toronto paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. Police have said there is no pedestrian crossing where the collision occurred.

Vehicle believed to have front-end damage

At the time, police said the vehicle had bright headlights and fog lights and would have sustained front-end damage, most likely to a headlight.

Police have already released two still images and dashcam video of the vehicle. The seven second video shows a dark coloured SUV driving by at fairly high speed.

'Investigation remains very active'

"This investigation remains very active and the public are still being urged to contact police with any information," police said in the news release.

Police say any local residents, businesses and drivers who may have security video or dashcam footage of the incident are urged to call police.

The name of the woman who was killed has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).