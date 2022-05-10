Police investigating hate-motivated mischief at North York mosque

Toronto police are searching for three people after what investigators are calling a hate-motivated incident of mischief at a North York mosque on Sunday.

It happened around 9:30 p.m., police said in a news release, near Sentinel Road and Finch Avenue West.

Police say three males entered the mosque around that time, but then hurried back out after seeing people inside.

A man who was inside locked the doors after seeing the three suspects, but they returned a short time after and began banging on the locked doors, police say.

According to the news release, the suspects were then heard yelling threatening comments to the people inside of the mosque.

Investigators say they are looking for three suspects between 15 and 18 years old who are described as:

A white male, five feet, two inches tall, who was last seen wearing a red hooded sweater, black pants, white shoes, a black and white side bag and a black mask.

A light-skinned Black male, five feet, two inches tall, with afro-style hair, who was last seen wearing a black sweater, red baseball hat, black pants, and a black side bag.

A Black male, five feet, two inches tall, last seen wearing a green hooded sweater, blue jeans and white shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).