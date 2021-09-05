Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Woman sent to hospital after report of gunshots in Toronto's west end, police say

A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after gunshots were reported in Toronto’s west end, police say.

The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said

CBC News ·
A woman has been taken to hospital after gunshots were reported in Toronto's west end, police said. (CBC)

A woman was taken to hospital Saturday after gunshots were reported in Toronto's west end, police say.

Police received reports of gunshots shortly after 6:45 p.m. around Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue. 

Paramedics have transported a woman to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers investigating the scene had located evidence of gunfire, police said Saturday night.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now