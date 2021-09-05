Woman sent to hospital after report of gunshots in Toronto's west end, police say
A woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Saturday after gunshots were reported in Toronto’s west end, police say.
The woman's injuries are non-life-threatening, police said
Police received reports of gunshots shortly after 6:45 p.m. around Queen Street West and West Lodge Avenue.
Officers investigating the scene had located evidence of gunfire, police said Saturday night.