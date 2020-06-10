Toronto police charge man in fatal North York hit and run

Toronto police say they have made an arrest and laid charges in a North York hit and run that killed a teen girl and injured a young woman on the weekend.

Investigators from police traffic services said a man, 46, was arrested on Tuesday at about 4:45 p.m.

The accused has been charged with: failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing death; and failure to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm. He is due in court at 100 Finch Ave. W. on Wednesday.

Police released images of the vehicle they allege hit the girl and woman. The vehicle, a GMC Terrain, has been identified and recovered.

On Sunday at 12:15 a.m., police said the girl and woman were walking north on Keele Street at Calvington Drive, when they stopped at the southwest corner to wait for the traffic light to change so they could cross in the designated crosswalk.

A black SUV stopped northbound in the left turn lane on Keele Street and waited for a green light to make a left turn.

As the light turned green, the girl and woman began to cross northbound. The SUV entered the intersection and stopped to wait for a southbound vehicle to pass through the intersection.



"As the pedestrians were just over halfway across, the black SUV made a left turn and struck the two female pedestrians," police said in a news release.



The teen girl died at the scene, while the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries.



Police said the SUV failed to remain at the scene and had been last seen westbound on Calvington Drive.

Investigators are urging local residents, businesses and drivers, who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or collision, to come forward.