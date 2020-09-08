Police arrest suspected impaired driver after ramming incident, 2 officers hurt on the DVP

Toronto police have arrested a male driver after a woman's vehicle was rammed and two officers were injured on the Don Valley Parkway on Monday afternoon.

Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police were called to the DVP shortly after 3 p.m. Police allege the male driver was impaired at the time of the incident.

A female driver called police when she was on the DVP near York Mills Road and said a male driver had rammed her vehicle and followed her onto the highway.

Hopkinson said the initial incident may have happened in a parking lot but police are still trying to determine where it began.

Police caught up with the two drivers on the DVP south of Dundas Street East.

The male driver then allegedly rammed police cruisers that had arrived on the scene. The cruisers were damaged.

The Toronto police officer is able to stand after the incident. A suspected impaired driver has been arrested. (Submitted by John Richards)

According to Hopkinson, the man got out of his vehicle with a machete at one point.

The man was arrested and two officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Hopkinson could not say whether the officers were injured when the cruisers were rammed or during the arrest.

Southbound DVP is down to one lane near Dundas Street East as officers continue to investigate, but the curb lane is open.