Toronto police make multimillion-dollar drug bust

A Toronto man is facing drug trafficking charges, police say, after the seizure of multiple kilograms of cocaine and crystal methamphetamine earlier this month.

At a news conference Thursday morning, Toronto police said officers arrested a man in the underground parking lot of a building located in the Yonge Street and The Esplanade area on April 2. Investigators say he was in possession of 50 kilograms of cocaine at the time.

Then after further searches of a unit in the building, the man's residence and his vehicle, police say they found another 139 kilograms of cocaine, as well as 97 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and about $50,000 in cash.

Police are estimating the seizure to be worth over $28.5 million.

A 29-year-old man now faces charges of two counts of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.