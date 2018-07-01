2nd man dies after downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police confirm that a second man has died following a shooting downtown on Saturday night in the city's entertainment district.

Three people, two men and a woman, were wounded in the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. near Queen Street West and Peter Street, police said.

All three were rushed to a trauma centre through an emergency run. One man, who was without vital signs at the scene, was pronounced dead in hospital.

The second man died in hospital overnight while the woman is expected to recover from her injuries, according to Toronto Police Homicide Det. Jeff Allington.

One of the two men who died was believed to be in his 20s, while the woman is believed to be in her 30s.

Police have not released the victim's names and ages and police are notifying next of kin.

Queen Street West remains closed in the area as homicide detectives continue to collect evidence.

Mayor John Tory is expected to react to the city's latest homicides this morning.