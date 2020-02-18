Skip to Main Content
Toronto police called to Doug Ford's home because of suspicious package, premier's office says
Toronto police were called to the home of Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday because of a suspicious package, the premier's office says.
Toronto police were called to the home of Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday because of a report of a suspicious package, the premier's office says. (Cole Burston/The Canadian Press)

"At this time, I can confirm the Toronto Police Services were called to the Premier's home today to investigate a suspicious package,"  Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for Doug, said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Toronto police say they have no information.

Toronto paramedics said they received a call at about 2:23 p.m. to go to the premier's home in Etobicoke, but the call was cancelled at the scene.

 

