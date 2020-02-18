Toronto police called to Doug Ford's home because of suspicious package, premier's office says

Toronto police were called to the home of Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Tuesday because of a suspicious package, the premier's office says.

"At this time, I can confirm the Toronto Police Services were called to the Premier's home today to investigate a suspicious package," Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for Doug, said in an email to CBC Toronto.

Toronto police say they have no information.

Toronto paramedics said they received a call at about 2:23 p.m. to go to the premier's home in Etobicoke, but the call was cancelled at the scene.