Homicide victim not involved in gang activity, Toronto detective says

A man gunned down in his vehicle last weekend was not involved in any gang activity and had a promising future, a Toronto police detective said on Saturday.

Police appealed for witnesses on Saturday in killing of Hashim Omar Hashi, 20

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis, told reporters that Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was returning home by himself last Sunday after a quick dinner with friends when he was fatally shot. He said Hashi had no gang affiliation. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis, told reporters that Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was returning home by himself last Sunday after a quick dinner with friends when he was fatally shot. He said Hashi had no gang affiliation.

"He was a student studying accounting and he was a well respected young man," Lioumanis said.

Lioumanis appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was a young man with a promising future who was gunned down last Sunday while he was in his vehicle, Toronto police say. (Submitted by Toronto Police Service)

 

 

