Homicide victim not involved in gang activity, Toronto detective says

A young man gunned down in his vehicle last weekend was not involved in any gang activity and had a promising future, a Toronto police detective said on Saturday.

Det.-Sgt. Ted Lioumanis, told reporters that Hashim Omar Hashi, 20, was returning home by himself last Sunday after a quick dinner with friends when he was fatally shot. He said Hashi had no gang affiliation.

"He was a student studying accounting and he was a well respected young man," Lioumanis said.

Lioumanis appealed for any witnesses to come forward.