Toronto police seek 8 after cruiser damaged during Raptors celebrations

Toronto police say they are seeking eight men wanted in connection with damage done to a police cruiser during celebrations downtown on Thursday after the Raptors won the NBA championship.

Police said they were called to the area York Street and Bremner Boulevard for a report of mischief at about 11:55 p.m. on Thursday.

In a news release on Sunday, police said a large crowd of people had gathered there to celebrate the win by the Raptors over the Golden State Warriors in Oakland, Calif. after a very close game. The Raptors won their first league title in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Police said several men jumped on and struck a parked police car. Security camera images of the eight men have been released.

Toronto police are looking for these eight men after a police cruiser was damaged after the Raptors won the NBA championships on Thursday night. (Toronto Police Service)

Damage to the police car was substantial and captured on video by many people, police said.

Investigators are urging the suspects themselves to get lawyers and surrender to police.

Anyone who recognizes any of the men is urged to call police. They are all wanted for mischief.

Police have arrested several other men in connection with a similar incident that occurred after the Raptors clinched their spot in the NBA Finals in late May.