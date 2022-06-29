Man critically injured in downtown Toronto stabbing
A man is in hospital with critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times in downtown Toronto. The suspect is in custody.
Suspect was taken into custody shortly after the attack, police say
A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto's downtown Tuesday evening.
A male suspect has been taken into custody, say police.
Police were called to Yonge-Dundas Square area shortly after 7:20 p.m for reports of a stabbing.
Police say both the suspect and the victim fled the scene but officers eventually found the victim with multiple stab wounds.
Toronto paramedics told CBC News they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.