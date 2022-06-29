A man is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing in Toronto's downtown Tuesday evening.

A male suspect has been taken into custody, say police.

Police were called to Yonge-Dundas Square area shortly after 7:20 p.m for reports of a stabbing.

Police say both the suspect and the victim fled the scene but officers eventually found the victim with multiple stab wounds.

Toronto paramedics told CBC News they transported a man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.