Toronto cop facing charges for allegedly watching porn while on duty, slapping an officer's behind

A Toronto police officer is facing disciplinary action after he allegedly watched pornography with a colleague while on duty, chased and slapped a female colleague's behind and made "sexually charged" comments toward another officer, disciplinary tribunal documents show.

According to documents, Const. James Bragg is facing a total of five charges including four counts of discreditable conduct and one of insubordination. Bragg, who is currently suspended with pay, appeared before the tribunal Tuesday and is scheduled to appear before the tribunal again on March 26.

In incidents dating back to 2022-2023, Bragg allegedly committed misconduct both on and off duty. That winter, Bragg was a senior on duty with another officer when he allegedly watched pornography on his personal cell phone while in the passenger seat of a "scout" car.

"PC Y was able to clearly see the image of a female having intercourse in the reflection on the passenger side window," documents said. "This conduct made PC Y feel uncomfortable because of the conduct itself, and because you were the senior officer."

On another occasion, Bragg allegedly displayed pornography to a different officer while on duty.

On March 29, 2023, Bragg went out for after work drinks with other officers in his platoon. As the off-duty officers were walking to a karaoke bar, Bragg allegedly kicked a female officer in the behind while she was "getting a piggyback" by another officer.

"At this time, you kicked PC X in her buttocks and then slapped her buttocks with your hand," documents say.

"PC X jumped down from the piggy back and began to run, and you chased after her using grabbing motions with your hands. It was only when another member of your platoon yelled at you to stop that you finally stopped."

Jon Reid, president of the Toronto Police Association, said there has been a 'positive shift' in organizational culture when it comes to workplace harassment. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

In another incident, Bragg was on duty and conducting a vehicle stop with another officer near Dundas Street W. when he showed an inappropriate photo to that officer.

"You opened your cell phone and showed PC Z a picture of a female who was bent over and naked. You asked him if he liked your home screen," documents say.

"PC Z asked you to stop and to act professionally, and reminded you that the body worn cameras were recording and would have captured the image."

Documents said Bragg also allegedly made "inappropriate and sexually charged comments" toward the same officer on other occasions despite being asked to stop.

"On one occasion you referred to a woman's breasts by saying "look at the mamms on her,"" the tribunal documents say.

"PC Z asked you to never speak like that again, but you continued to talk in this manner. These comments made PC Z feel very uncomfortable."

In a statement Tuesday, Toronto Police Association president Jon Reid said while the association cannot comment on the case while its before the tribunal, Reid said there has been a "positive shift" in organizational culture when it comes to workplace harassment.

"As newer members join the organization, we are seeing less tolerance and a greater inclination to speak up when people act inappropriately," Reid said. "We will continue to support our members through these processes."

The Toronto Police Service is currently addressing recommendations to include frontline supervisor anti-harassment training, a review of its workplace harassment and discrimination complaints and investigations process along with a "continued overhaul" of its human resources processes, said spokesperson Devika Deonarine in an email on Tuesday.

"Although we cannot speak to matters that are before the Disciplinary Tribunal, we can say that harassment and discrimination have no place in our organization," Deonarine said.

"The Service respects the rights of our members to pursue their complaints, and where our members experience harassment in any form, we encourage them to come forward so that it may be addressed immediately."