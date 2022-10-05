Toronto police release sketch of teen boy wanted in 6 sexual assaults

Toronto police have obtained judicial authorization to release a composite sketch of a teenage boy wanted in six reported sexual assaults in Scarborough and North York.

In a news release on Wednesday, police said the teenager is accusing of sexually assaulting women between July 7 and Sept. 7. All of the assaults happened along the Gatineau Hydro Corridor Trail and the East Don Valley Trail.

The suspect, who appears to be 15 or 16 years old, approached the victims on his bicycle.

After the last alleged incident, police described the teen as having a thin-to-medium build and curly, brownish hair. He was wearing a red t-shirt with a black cartoon logo, brown knee-length cargo shorts, and a dark backpack.

The judicial authorization allows the police to reissue two photographic images of the boy taken while he is riding a bicycle, police said.

According to police, the images will be removed on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. when the judicial authorization to release the photos will expire under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The images will be removed earlier if the suspect is arrested.

