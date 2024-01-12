Toronto police chief identifies 'terrorist flag' waved at demonstration a day after refusing to

A day after refusing to identify the "terrorist flag" held at a demonstration last weekend that led to charges being laid against a man for public incitement of hatred, Toronto's police chief said the flag is associated with a federally labelled "terrorist entity."

Myron Demkiw said Friday the flag waved during a Sunday demonstration is listed by Public Safety Canada as a flag belonging to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a "terrorist entity" that was formed in 1967.

"The goals of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) are the destruction of the State of Israel and the establishment of a communist government in Palestine," the federal website reads.

Public Safety Canada lists both the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine - General Command (PFLP-GC) as "terrorist entities."

"The concern we have and what we're alleging is that this individual displayed that flag and that [it] constitutes evidence of an offence of public incitement of hatred under the Criminal Code," Demkiw told CBC Radio's Metro Morning Friday.

At a Toronto Police Services Board meeting Thursday, police announced that a 41-year-old man was charged with public incitement of hatred for allegedly waving the flag while marching through the city's downtown Sunday.

Demkiw called the charge "unprecedented," noting the "very high threshold" to charge anyone with a hate propaganda offence.

The about-face came after Demkiw refused to say what the flag depicts and which group it is associated with, at the Thursday meeting.

"What I'm very conscious of is not inadvertently doing anything to in any way promote or otherwise send a message that these kinds of images are trying to send," he told Metro Morning Friday.

"I did not want to show the imagery of the flag at all under any circumstances. I'll take steps not to do that."

Avenue Road bridge demonstrations now prohibited

Police announced Thursday that demonstrations on the Avenue Road bridge over Highway 401 are now prohibited as they pose a threat to public safety and have made many in the surrounding Jewish community feel intimidated, Demkiw said Thursday.

The recurrent demonstration has been criticized by some city councillors and Jewish groups for its location in a neighbourhood with a large Jewish population.

Earlier this week, Demkiw publicly apologized after an officer was filmed handing coffee to a protester at a pro-Palestinian demonstration, adding questions had been raised about a particular interaction on Saturday between officers and a person at the Avenue Road bridge demonstration.

Palestinian, Jewish groups respond to charges

Dania Majid, president of the Arab Canadian Lawyers Association, said police "tactics" and "messaging" are re-enforcing anti-Palestinian racism and creating a public perception that Palestinians and Arabs are a threat to public safety.

"As police themselves have noted, the numerous large-scale protests in support of Palestinians have passed peacefully without incident," Majid said in an email Friday.

"Yet, police are increasingly taking a heavy-handed approach towards anti-genocide protesters, and criminalizing Palestinian freedom of expression and assembly."

Majid added that a long-standing distrust of police authorities by Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims has resulted in the under-reporting of hate crimes.

"They are, in fact, victimized at a significantly higher rate than what the data published by the police indicates," she said.

In a statement Friday, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) said it welcomes the police's move to lay charges.

"These latest actions taken by the Toronto Police Service come at a critical point, as the Jewish community deals with an extreme surge in antisemitic incidents and acts of intimidation," said FSWC President and CEO Michael Levitt.

"Day after day, Jews in Toronto and across the country have been targeted, harassed and intimidated."