Police chief to address Danforth shooting, a week after attack

A week after a deadly rampage in Toronto's Greektown killed two people and wounded 13 more, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders will discuss the tragedy on CBC Radio's Metro Morning.

This is the first time since the attack that Saunders has spoken exclusively to CBC. The tragedy left many wondering whether the city is unravelling due to a culmination of incomprehensible violence — coming about three months after Toronto was rocked by a van attack.

Saunders will speak to Metro Morning host Matt Galloway at 8:10 a.m.

Before the attack, other high-profile shootings in Toronto's public places — the entertainment district, popular downtown destinations and, perhaps most shockingly, a playground where two young sisters were wounded — had thrust gun violence into the spotlight.

So far this year, Toronto had seen 228 shootings this year, 29 of them fatal.

City council voted to tentatively move forward on a new suite of anti-gun violence initiatives days after a gunman wandered down the often-bustling Danforth Avenue, indiscriminately firing into restaurants and cafes.

10-year-old Julianna Kozis, left, and 18-year-old Reese Fallon died last Sunday when a gunman indiscriminately fired several shots into restaurants and cafes along Danforth Avenue. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

The motion, includes new measures, such as enhanced surveillance and security, youth programming, as well as community violence prevention strategies.

The various programs would be supported by around $45 million in federal and provincial funding, though none of the money has been secured yet.

Mayor John Tory and Saunders have supported city hall's decision to tentatively move forward with a plan to purchase ShotSpotter, an audio surveillance system that detects and tracks the sound of gunshots in cities and neighbourhoods.

Both said last week the device is a much-needed tool in the fight against gun violence.

Toronto police also added 200 uniformed officers earlier this month to patrol high priority areas between the hours of 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. as part of its gun violence reduction plan.