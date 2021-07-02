Toronto Police Chief James Ramer and Mayor John Tory are expected to provide an update at 9 a.m. You'll be able to watch that live in this story.

Toronto Police Chief James Ramer, Mayor John Tory and officials with the Toronto Police Association are set to provide an update to an incident involving an oficer that took place in the parking garage of City Hall early Friday morning.

The incident reportedly happened some time after midnight in the parkade, located near Bay and Queen Streets.

Toronto police tweeted that officers were on scene and there were road closures the immediate area for a police investigation.

A collision reconstruction unit is currently at the scene.

Witnesses on scene say there was heavy police presence and that fire crews and paramedics were also on scene.

"All of the sudden all the emergency vehicles started showing up and we could smell something burning," said Akashdeep Gill.

"There was a huge police presence around — 15 cop cars at least."

A second witness, Asad Bari, also said he smelled fire and saw that the parking gate had been broken.

"Where the exit is, we saw that the exit barrier was broken down," he said.

More to come.