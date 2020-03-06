Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders stepping down

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders announced his resignation Monday afternoon.

Saunders said he would be leaving the role as of July 31.

"Thank you, Toronto, for working with me during my tenure," Saunders said during a news conference.

"It is something I'll cherish forever."

Saunders is leaving his post eight months before his contract was set to expire in 2021. Saunders did not give a reason for his departure, but said there are things he wants to do for the city of Toronto "for free."

"I'm a free agent now," he said, adding with a smile, "I'm certainly going to work, because I don't think my wife will want me in the house."

He said he is looking forward to being a full-time dad and husband, and added that his health was not a factor in his decision to leave.

"Family is the most important thing to me right now," he said.

Saunders, who is Toronto's first Black police chief, was first appointed in April of 2015. He has worked in policing for over 35 years.

