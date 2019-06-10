Toronto police will tap into 'resources' to keep city safe after Game 5, chief says

Toronto police can tap into "resources" if need be to keep the city safe following Game 5 of the NBA Finals in the unlikely event that some fans become unruly, according to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders.

"What you'll see tonight is that we will do everything that we possibly can to make it a sporting event," Saunders told CBC News Network on Monday.

"The officers that you see will be there, making sure that we keep the peace and everyone be of good behaviour, but there are a lot of resources that you won't be seeing. And that's because, if we have to transition to a security event, then we have that capability of using whatever resources necessary to get us to that mode."

Saunders said he expects fan reaction to be civil and that police will not have to use extra resources to control crowds on Monday night.

The Toronto Raptors will play the Golden State Warriors, the defending champions, after beating them 105-92 on Friday. The Raptors now have a three-games-to-one-lead in the best-of-seven series. If the Raptors win, the victory would be historic for the team and the city.

The police chief declined to say exactly what kind of resources are available, but he said policing involves more than officers in uniform and in plain clothes.

Thousands of Raptors fans cheered on the team during Game 4 in Jurassic Park outside Scotiabank Arena in downtown Toronto on Friday, June 7, 2019. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says police use a variety of means to keep the peace at sporting events. (CBC)

Saunders said it involves controlling the environment, including managing and distributing traffic flow, setting up barricades, using vehicles such as city buses and garbage trucks as "an extra layer of insulation," and implementing road closures.

Policing sporting events means "also having people that have the ability of seeing things from distances away," he added.

"If you do see something coming, you have the ability to put resources in to prevent or to block and hopefully neutralize that type of situation if it does arise," Saunders said.

Following the Raptors victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on May 25, when they won the Eastern Conference finals, police announced that there were no arrests.

But in the days after the event, police released photos of seven men who allegedly jumped on top of a police cruiser and threatened an officer on the night of the game. Two out of the seven have been arrested.

"The vast majority of citizens are so well behaved, and I think that is what is putting us on the world map as well, based on a lot of conversations that I've had," he said.

Raptors fans cheers during Game 2 of the NBA finals in Jurassic Park. Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders says the 'vast majority of citizens are so well behaved.' (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Saunders joked he is most concerned, not about policing, but about who wins the game.

"I don't think that I'm uncomfortable about anything at this point in time," he said. "There's a continuous intelligence lens that is letting me know what is going on and what we need to be looking at and what we need to be considering. We've got some highly trained people, some of the best, I'd say, in the country dealing with these types of events."

Saunders said times have changed in Toronto since the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Atlanta Braves to win the World Series in 1992, and he attributed the change in large part due to social media. He said social media has added to the excitement around the game.

"The city is on fire. I haven't seen anything like this. We try to compare to 1992 when the Jays won the World Series, but it's different. It's an exciting thing to be a part of," Saunders said.

