Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders holds year-end news conference
Chief Mark Saunders is holding his year-end news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Thursday morning.

Comments come after city breaks record for number of homicides, at 95

CBC News
Toronto Police chief Mark Saunders delivers his year-end news conference at police headquarters on Thursday morning. (CBC)

The news conference, which began at 10:30 a.m. ET, is being live streamed below. 

Chief Mark Saunders conducts year-end news conference at Toronto police headquarters

Saunders is expected to speak about the events of the last year, including Toronto's record-breaking year in homicides, with the latest total at 95.

