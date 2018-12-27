Live
Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders holds year-end news conference
Chief Mark Saunders is holding his year-end news conference at Toronto police headquarters on Thursday morning.
Comments come after city breaks record for number of homicides, at 95
The news conference, which began at 10:30 a.m. ET, is being live streamed below.
Saunders is expected to speak about the events of the last year, including Toronto's record-breaking year in homicides, with the latest total at 95.