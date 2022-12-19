Toronto police swear in new chief Myron Demkiw

Toronto's new chief of police, Myron Demkiw, was officially sworn in Monday after being appointed to the role in September.

The Toronto Police Services Board hosted a change of command ceremony for Demkiw at police headquarters late Monday morning. The ceremony included the swearing-in of the new chief and remarks from Demkiw and special guests.

"Becoming your chief is in many ways absolutely way better than any dream come true, because being your chief gives me an opportunity to serve the communities that I love," Demkiw said at the ceremony.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory also attended the ceremonial change of command. Both highlighted how crucial it the chief's role is when comes to building and earning trust in the community.

Ford addressed Demkiw personally, saying: "Your work building relationships with Toronto's diverse population will continue to strengthen the trust between the police and communities of all different backgrounds."

"In some communities, trust has been eroded over time and needs to be re-earned," Tory said. "I know [Demkiw] will be able to do that," Tory said.

Tory also addressed concerns he has received about issues of community safety, but said he is "absolutely confident" Demkiw is the right person to be leading the police service.

Demkiw is a 32-year veteran of Toronto police and was named as the force's new chief on Sept. 15. He was formerly the acting deputy chief of specialized operations command before taking on the role, where he oversaw over 1,200 officers and 900 civilian members.

Demkiw is set to speak with reporters around 2 p.m. ET, following the ceremony.

James Ramer was the force's previous acting chief from August, 2020, after Mark Saunders stepped down. He joined TPS over 40 years ago in 1980. Ramer received accolades from various officials during the ceremony.