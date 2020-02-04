Toronto police release cause of death of 3 men shot in Airbnb in downtown condo

Toronto police have released the cause of death of three young men shot in a rented Airbnb in a downtown condo building on the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Jalen Colley, 21, of Brampton, Ont., Joshua Gibson-Skeir, 20, of Brampton, and Tyronne Noseworthy, 19, of Toronto.

Two of the victims are considered to be Toronto's seventh and eighth homicide victims of the year but police have not said which two were killed by the third.

In a news release on Monday, police said Colley died of a gunshot wound to his throat, Gibson-Skeir died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen and Noseworthy died of gunshot wound to his head.

Preliminary autopsies done on Monday

Preliminary autopsies were done on Monday and the results were received the same day.

Police said in the release that the investigation is ongoing. No other details about the victims have been released. Police have not released a photo of Gibson-Skeir.

On Friday at about 10:20 p.m., police were called to 85 Queens Wharf Rd. for reports of a shooting.

The shooting happened in a unit on the 32nd floor of a condo on Queens Wharf Road, near Bathurst Street and Fort York Boulevard, before spilling into the hallway.

Toronto police say Jalen Colley, 21, left, died of a gunshot wound to the throat, while Tyronne Noseworthy, 19, died of a gunshot wound to the head. Another victim not pictured here, Joshua Gibson-Skeir, 20, died of a gunshot wound to his abdomen. (Toronto Police Service)

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, a third in hospital. A fourth man, 20, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. A fifth sustained a minor cut and is cooperating with police.

Police have said there are no outstanding suspects. "Preliminary investigation indicates that the shooters involved are now deceased," police said in a release on Saturday.

Police have not revealed what they think is the motive for the shooting or the sequence of events that led up to it.

Two firearms have been recovered from the condo building.

In a interview with Toronto's CP24 on Monday night, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said the incident began at a birthday party.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has relevant information is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).