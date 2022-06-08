Pair faces 100 charges between them after 10 Toronto-area carjacking incidents, police say

Two people are facing a host of charges in connection with 10 carjacking incidents in the Greater Toronto Area last month, Toronto police announced Wednesday.

Investigators allege that over the course of the month, a 19-year-old and a 17-year-old from Toronto attempted eight such robberies in Toronto and two in Durham.

According to a Toronto police news release, during the carjackings, a suspect with a gun would approach a victim and demand they hand over their keys, while another suspect would wait in a nearby getaway car.

Police say that in five of these incidents the pair were successful, and then took off in the stolen cars.

Investigators also allege that the same two men carried out a retail robbery in which one person demanded cash and fireworks, and then forced employees of the store to load fireworks into a getaway car where the second person was waiting.

At a news conference Wednesday morning, Insp. Richard Harris told reporters that the two were placed under surveillance, and were spotted driving a stolen vehicle last Thursday, when they were then arrested.

Officers seized a hangun and a replica gun, he said, alongside a "robbery kit" and clothing that had been worn during the offences.

The pair are now facing numerous robbery and firearm charges, Harris said. A police news release shows 100 charges have been laid between the two of them.

Carjacking numbers have surged in the GTA this year, with the number of vehicle robberies already set to outpace 2021 just halfway through the year.

The issue drew national attention when hockey superstar Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs was carjacked at a movie theatre back in May.

Harris suggested that drivers may want to consider investing in dash cam or aftermarket GPS devices to protect their vehicles in the event of a robbery.

"But at the end of the day the messaging still stays the same. Should you be approached by would-be robbers, comply — because your safety far outweighs the value of the vehicle," he said.