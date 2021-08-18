Toronto police release photo of driver allegedly involved in bus shelter crash that injured senior

Toronto police have released a surveillance photo of a man they believe is the driver who crashed into a bus shelter Tuesday afternoon — leaving a 74-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect was driving a grey 2007 Volkswagen Jetta when the crash happened at Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West.

The car was later found abandoned, according to police.

The driver fled the scene and police are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Investigators say he has dreadlocks with blond tips and was last seen leaving the Warrender Avenue area in a black Hyundai Santa Fe ride-sharing vehicle.

They're asking people in the area to check their dash cameras and share any information they have with investigators.