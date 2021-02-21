Toronto police investigate after bottles thrown from condo onto road below

Toronto police are investigating after several people allegedly threw bottles from a downtown condo onto the street below.

The area near York Street and Lakeshore Boulevard is currently closed to drivers, said Const. David Hopkinson, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, while officers investigate and clean up the road.

Hopkinson said officers were called to the scene, arriving in time to witness some bottles being thrown from a condo balcony more than 30 storeys up. The area is relatively busy because there is a grocery store at the base of the building, he said.

Hopkinson couldn't say if the bottles were made of plastic or glass.

When officers went into the condo, they found 14 people gathered together.

The investigation is ongoing, but he said the people could face mischief charges, in addition to potential charges under the Reopening Ontario Act.