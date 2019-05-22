Toronto police detonate suspicious package near elementary school

Toronto police investigated a pair of packages found at Bennington Heights Elementary School Wednesday morning, detonating one of them before declaring the scene safe.

The first package, a black suitcase, was detonated by a police robot, spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson said on Wednesday. The school is near Moore Avenue and Bayview Avenue.

Police have not said what was inside the suitcase.

Officers then turned their attention toward a second package. They ultimately did not find anything suspicious in either of them.

During the investigation, the school and the Bennington Heights Child Care Centre were both evacuated.

No injuries were reported. The students and children have since returned to the school and daycare.