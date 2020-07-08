Toronto police association president to step down by August 1

Mike McCormack, president of the Toronto Police Association, will retire by August 1, a spokesperson for the association confirmed on Tuesday.

In his letter of resignation, dated Tuesday, McCormack says he is retiring after four terms as president and 35 years in policing. His resignation follows that of Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, who says he is stepping down on July 31.

McCormack, son of former Toronto police chief Bill McCormack, outlines in the letter what he considers his main achievements as president. The association represents about 8,000 full-time and part-time uniform and civilian members of the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

McCormack says the association's board of directors made "significant improvements" to its collective agreement entitlements and working conditions during his years as president.

While he acted as chief spokesperson during the last four rounds of bargaining, McCormack says the association successfully negotiated a 34 per cent increase to member salaries as well as what he called a "breakthrough" primary response unit allowance. He says it was the first police union in Canada to do so.

Other achievements, he says, include improvements to health and dental benefits, protections for members' sick days, retention and service pay, job protections from layoffs and outsourcing, and paid duties.

As well, the association led the development and launch of a"groundbreaking" shift schedule pilot project that provides data and evidence-based staffing, he says.

"It was the first time in the history of the Toronto Police Service ... that the membership had a choice in what Primary Response shift schedules they wanted to work," he says.

But McCormack notes that his time as president was not without challenges.

One of his priorities was to ensure the force was staffed appropriately and members had the resources to do their jobs, he says.

In 2017-18, the association responded to a push to curb the TPS budget and freeze hiring by launching the Stop the Toronto Police Cuts public awareness campaign, which McCormack called "noteworthy."

The campaign was followed by what was called the 30-60-90 Day Action Plan.

"Through our actions and a mobilized membership and community, we were able to put police staffing and gun violence on the public and political agenda," he says.

"It demonstrates how police associations can reframe and change the narrative on policing through strong leadership and with the support and collective voice of its membership and public supporters."

Will continue to help interim president

McCormack says he will continue to help the board and Brian Callanan as interim president.

"The Board is working on updating the constitution to reflect new business practices, and in the coming months these changes and a plan to go forward will be brought to the membership," he said.

McCormack notes that the service has had a McCormack as a member for more than six decades.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to have served as President of the TPA and to work with some of the world's finest police officers, special constables and civilian police professionals. Keep up the great work and be proud of the career you chose," he says.

"Despite this year's unprecedented challenges, you continue to perform your job diligently, with professionalism and integrity," he concludes.