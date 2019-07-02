Toronto police seek help to identify body of woman found last month

Toronto police are requesting assistance as they try to identify a woman who was found in the Donlands Avenue and Millwood Road area.

On the morning of June 7, the woman's body was found with no identification.

Investigators have been unsuccessful in their attempts to identify the woman, according to a Toronto police news release.

The woman is described as approximately 33 to 50 years old and between 4'8" and 5'2" in stature. She has straight brown hair and wears prescription glasses.

These are the items that she was wearing when found. (Toronto Police)

She was wearing a green winter coat, a blue T-shirt with heart-shaped patterns, a blue tracksuit and brown knee-high Blondo leather boots.

Police are trying to locate a caregiver or next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.