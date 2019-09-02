Toronto Police search for suspect in sexual assault investigation at Rexdale pool

Toronto police are asking for the public's help after a girl was allegedly sexually assault at a public swimming pool in Rexdale on Sunday.

Investigators say the girl was at the pool with friends in the Albion Road and Kipling Avenue area when a man she didn't know approached her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

They say the man then continued to follow the girl around the pool.

Police are asking for help in identifying the man. He is described as Asian, 5'11'', with a skinny build and black hair.

They're also asking witnesses to come forward.