Woman dead after downtown assault: Toronto police

A woman is dead after allegedly being assaulted by a man in Toronto's downtown core on Friday, police say.

Police said the assault happened near the intersection of Yonge and King streets around 11:39 a.m.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.

The male suspect ran away after the attack, police said in a tweet.

Police described him as being in his 40s with red hair braided in the back and a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a brown vest, grey hoodie and blue jeans.

