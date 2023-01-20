Woman dead after downtown assault: Toronto police
A woman is dead after allegedly being assaulted by a man in Toronto's downtown core on Friday, Toronto police say.
Police said the assault happened near the intersection of Yonge and King streets around 11:39 a.m.
Paramedics say they were called to the scene, but did not transport anyone to hospital.
The male suspect ran away after the attack, police said in a tweet.
Police described him as being in his 40s with red hair braided in the back and a thin build. He was reportedly wearing a brown vest, grey hoodie and blue jeans.
