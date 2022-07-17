Toronto police seek public's help identifying suspect in arson case

Toronto police are seeking the public's help identifying a woman suspected of setting several fires early Saturday.

Police were called to Weston Road and Sykes Avenue around 12:30 a.m. with reports of a fire.

According to initial information, they said a woman set four cars on fire on Weston Road and then proceeded to set something on fire on the porch of a home.

Police said they believe the woman then walked south where she lit a garbage receptacle on fire.

Nobody was injured as a result of the fires, police said.

Police have released a photo of the suspect, who they describe as a light-skinned Black woman with short hair. They said she was wearing sandals with a long-jacket and a scarf. She was seen carrying a tote bag.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1200 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.