3 teens arrested in connection with Scarborough high school stabbing, police say

​​​​​​Toronto police have arrested three teenagers in connection with a stabbing at a Scarborough high school two weeks ago that sent a 17-year-old boy to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a release Monday, police say two 14-year-olds and one 17-year-old have been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon after the incident at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Nov. 14.

The identities of the accused can't be revealed under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, police say.

All three were scheduled to appear in a Scarborough court Monday morning, the release reads.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The stabbing was the second at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute this year — a 14-year-old student was stabbed outside the high school in April but was not seriously injured.

News of the arrest came hours after Toronto Mayor John Tory announced the city will be working with the Toronto District School Board to prioritize enhanced youth programming, mental health supports and food security initiatives in an effort to address violence in schools.