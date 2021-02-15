5 people arrested, charged after several large gatherings in downtown Toronto

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged five people for flouting provincial orders after several large gatherings on Saturday.

In a news release Sunday evening, Toronto police said they monitored and attended several such gatherings on Saturday to continue the enforcement of the Reopening Ontario Act.

Police say three people were charged with obstructing a peace officer, one person was charged with failure to comply and the fifth person was charged with failure to identify and unnecessary noise.

Toronto remains under a stay-at-home order and outdoor gatherings of more than five people are prohibited, even though dozens of people continue to participate in anti-lockdown protests.

On Feb. 6, five people were also charged for flouting provincial orders and attending large gatherings in Toronto's downtown core. Prior to that, 10 people were arrested and seven of them faced criminal charges for attending the gatherings.

"[We] continue to respond to calls to attend large gatherings and will take steps to disperse," police said in a news release. "Police will issue tickets and summonses to individuals when there is evidence of non-compliance of the provincial order under the [Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act] or the Reopening Ontario Act."