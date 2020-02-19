Contractors association offers cops $275K for armoured vehicle, then pulls plug

A provincial contractors association was on the cusp of donating $275,000 to Toronto police for a new armoured vehicle — but now says it is pulling the plug after community backlash.

The Interior Systems Contractors Association of Ontario said in a statement Wednesday that it has a "long history of giving back to the local communities in which we live and work.

"In that spirit, we agreed to assist the Toronto Police with the acquisition of a new vehicle to support their Emergency Task Force (ETF). In light of the community's concern regarding this initiative, our volunteer board has decided to redirect these funds to other community causes."

Earlier this month, Chief Mark Saunders issued a notice to the police services board recommending it accept the donation, saying it would help "ensure the safety of the citizens of Toronto."

The ETF's current armoured vehicle is 14 years old, Saunders said, and is outdated.

"The vehicle would require replacement in the very near future," Saunders wrote. "The manufacturer of the current vehicle has gone out of business so updates and refurbishing to the current vehicle are impossible."

A new armoured vehicle is estimated to cost $300,000.