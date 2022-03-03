'Nearly identical' antisemitic graffiti found at 3 Toronto high schools

"Nearly identical" antisemitic graffiti was found at three Toronto schools on Wednesday morning and Toronto police say the vandalism may be linked.

Police are investigating the graffiti as possible hate crimes, according to Const. Alex Li, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service.

The three schools, all part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB), are Central Technical School, Rosedale Heights School of the Arts and Malvern Collegiate Institute.

"These are being treated as hate-motivated and our Hate Crime Unit is fully engaged," Li said in an email on Wednesday. "Due to the similarities in each incident, investigators are exploring whether they are linked."

The graffiti was discovered on the outside of Central Technical High School and Rosedale Heights School of the Arts. It was found on a container on the grounds of Malvern Collegiate Institute.

Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the TDSB, said in a statement on Wednesday that the graffiti is "nearly identical" at all three schools.

"In all cases, this hateful vandalism appears to have occurred overnight," Bird said.

"We are working with Toronto police to provide any assistance that we can as they continue to investigate these incidents which are harmful and completely unacceptable on or off school property."