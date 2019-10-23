Toronto police charge Anglican priest with sexual exploitation, criminal harassment

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged an Anglican priest at a Willowdale church with sexual exploitation and criminal harassment.

Police said the man, 37, is an associate priest at St. John's Anglican Church Willowdale.

The accused was arrested, charged and due to appear in court on Wednesday. The alleged victim is a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, the criminal harassment charge allegedly involves repeated communication.

Police said anyone with information is urged to contact police.