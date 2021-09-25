Toronto police make arrest in Etobicoke homicide

Toronto police have charged a 36-year-old man with first degree murder in connection to a suspicious death in Etobicoke at the end of August.

Police were called to the intersection of James Street and Thirty Ninth Street shortly after 6 a.m. on Aug. 27.

There, they say they found 23-year-old Adrian Hurley with "obvious trauma" and no vital signs in the intersection.

Hurley died shortly thereafter in hospital. Police have ruled his death a homicide.

The suspect appeared in court Saturday morning.