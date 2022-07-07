Toronto police offer $50K awards to track down alleged gunmen in 2 separate homicides

Toronto police are offering two $50,000 awards for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted in separate fatal shootings last year, including one where beloved youth worker Thane Murray was killed.

Jabreel Elmi, 28, who is wanted in connection with Murray's death, and Mohamed Hassan, 22, who is sought in connection with another deadly shooting are both wanted for first-degree murder. Investigators said Thursday they believe both men are hiding in the Greater Toronto Area.

The cases against both men are ready to go to trial, said Insp. Hank Idsinga, who heads the homicide unit.

"We simply need your help in locating them."

Mohamed Hassan, 22, is wanted for the murder of Habil Hassan in April 2021. (Bolo Program)

Beloved youth worker killed in triple shooting

Murray, 27, and two others were shot late in the evening on September 18, 2021 near Oak and Sumach streets in the Regent Park area.

Murray, a city employee who worked at the Regent Park Community Centre, died at the scene. The other victims were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Community members described Murray as a well-known and much loved youth worker who was "always there" for the children in his community.

Police identified three suspects in the shooting. Two arrests were made in December of 2021. However, Elmi remains outstanding on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and two additional counts of attempted murder.

He's described as 5'7", 180 pounds and has a lazy right eye.

Jabreel Elmi, 28, is wanted for the murder of Thane Murray in September 2021. (Bolo Program)

Habil Hassan identified as victim in April 2021 shooting

The other shooting happened late in the afternoon on April 3, 2021 near Tallon Road and Trehorne Drive. Two men were shot.

Habil Hassan, 21, died in hospital. The other victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police initially charged two suspects. One surrendered to authorities in late April.

Mohamed Hassan remains outstanding and is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

He's described as 5'8" tall and 161 pounds.

Max Langois, who directs the program providing the cash awards, stressed the heinousness of the two killings and urged people to be on the lookout.

The wanted men can't hide forever, he said.

"They need to eat. They need somewhere to sleep, somewhere to shower. They probably need to work. They can't be hiding in a closet 24/7," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 for the homicide squad, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.