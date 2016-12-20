Woman wanted in 2016 homicide surrenders to police

A Toronto woman wanted in connection with a 2016 homicide has surrendered to police.

Monique Ibrahim, aka Rose Carter, 24, turned herself in late Saturday and was immediately arrested and charged with first degree murder. She was scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.

Ibrahim is the fourth suspect in the case.

The case dates back to Dec. 19, 2016, when Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, was fatally shot at an apartment building on Islington Avenue in Etobicoke.

In addition to Ibrahim, three men have also been charged.

One man, Adil Zeno, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Friday. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

Two men have both been charged with accessory after the fact for murder. Both are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, was the city's 68th homicide victim of 2016. (Toronto Police)

In a news release on Saturday, police said they were called to an apartment complex at 2067 Islington Avenue, north of Dixon Road, for a medical call on Dec. 19, 2016 at about 8:50 a.m.

Cause of death was gunshot wound

A person had dialed 911 from the address.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as Hees and a resident of the building in which he was killed.

A post-mortem exam found that his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Hees was Toronto's 68th homicide victim of 2016.

At the time, police said they believed Hees had gotten involved in an argument in his apartment before the deadly shooting.



