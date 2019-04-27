Woman sought in connection with 2016 homicide, 3 men charged

Toronto police say they are seeking a woman in connection with a 2016 homicide in which three other suspects, all men, have been charged.

Monique Ibrahim, aka Rose Carter, 24, of Toronto, is wanted for first degree murder in the shooting death of Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, of Toronto, on Dec. 19, 2016 in Etobicoke.

One man, Adil Zeno, 21, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Friday. He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

The other two men have both been charged with accessory after the fact for murder. Both are expected to appear in court on Monday.

Faysal Mohamed Hees, 26, was the city's 68th homicide victim of 2016. (Toronto Police)

In a news release on Saturday, police said they were called to an apartment complex at 2067 Islington Avenue, north of Dixon Road, for a medical call on Dec. 19, 2016 at about 8:50 a.m.

Cause of death was gunshot wound

A person had dialed 911 from the address.

When police arrived, they found a man with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police later identified him as Hees and a resident of the building in which he was killed.

A post-mortem exam found that his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Hees was Toronto's 68th homicide victim of 2016.

At the time, police said they believed Hees had gotten involved in an argument in his apartment before the deadly shooting.

Police vehicles are shown here parked outside 2067 Islington Avenue in 2016 after Faysal Mohamed Hees was killed. (CBC)

On Saturday, police said a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ibrahim.

She is described as five foot one, about 100 lbs., with a slim build and long black hair.

Anyone who may know her whereabouts is urged to call police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

