Teen charged in 2 killings that took place just days apart in 2018

Toronto police allege a teenager shot two people to death in the span of four days in 2018.

This week, police re-arrested Jatorri Williams, a 19-year-old Torontonian and charged him with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Elijah Aziavor.

Aziavor was shot to death in Scarborough, in the area of Bellamy Road and Porchester Drive, on Sept. 14, 2018. Someone watching from a balcony was able to call paramedics, but Aziavor was pronounced dead at the hospital, marking the 77th homicide of that year.

At the time, police said the shooter fled along with one other person in a dark-coloured SUV.

Williams was already arrested for the 78th homicide of 2018, and faces a second-degree murder charge in that case.

That shooting, which also took place in Scarborough, claimed the life of 19-year-old Jago Anderson.

Anderson was found on the ground with a gunshot wound behind a building on Sheppard Avenue E. near Brimley Road.

Williams was arrested and charged in connection with that killing in June.

Police haven't released a motive in connection with either shooting. Investigators are still asking for the public to provide any information they can about the two cases.

Williams is set to appear in court remotely on October 21 at the Toronto East Courts.