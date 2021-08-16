Toronto police searching for missing 12-year-old girl in city's east end

Toronto police are requesting the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl in the city's east end.

According to a news release issued Monday, officers have set up a command post in the area of Dawes Road and Park Vista, near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Teniah Earle, 12, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 16 near Dawes Road and Gower Street.

Police describe her as five feet six inches tall, and around 130 to 140 pounds. She has a medium build, her hair is in short braids, and she was last seen wearing a short sleeve navy blue blouse with thin vertical white stripes, black legging pants, and black sneakers with pink stripes. She is possibly carrying a pencil case with crayons inside, police said.

Toronto police officials say they are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500.