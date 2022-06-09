Toronto playwright's story of Dixon Road hits the stage
The musical follows the journey of a Somali family that immigrated to Canada
A musical inspired by Toronto's Dixon Road community is now onstage at the High Park Amphitheatre.
Dixon Road follows the journey of a Somali family that immigrated to Canada in 1991 as a civil war erupted, forcing many to flee.
It's a deeply personal story from playwright Fatuma Adar, who grew up at the intersection of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue, known as Little Mogadishu.
"I loved musicals growing up. So to be able to have an opportunity where the musical is about a family that looks like mine, with music that has, like, R&B and rap and your Disney-feels and Mogadisco — I don't think these Black Muslim families really get an opportunity to be celebrated and vibrant onstage," Adar told CBC Toronto.
Dixon Road, co-produced by the Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre Company, has been several years in the making.
The show runs until June 19.
For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.
With files from Paul Borkwood, Shanifa Nasser and Talia Ricci
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?