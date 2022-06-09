Toronto playwright's story of Dixon Road hits the stage

‘Dixon Road’ follows the journey of a Somali family that immigrated to Canada in 1991 as a civil war erupted in their homeland. It’s a deeply personal story from playwright Fatuma Adar, who grew up at the intersection of Dixon Road and Kipling Avenue, known as Little Mogadishu.

‘Dixon Road’ follows the journey of a Somali family that immigrated to Canada in 1991 as a civil war erupted, forcing many to flee. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

"I loved musicals growing up. So to be able to have an opportunity where the musical is about a family that looks like mine, with music that has, like, R&B and rap and your Disney-feels and Mogadisco — I don't think these Black Muslim families really get an opportunity to be celebrated and vibrant onstage," Adar told CBC Toronto.

Dixon Road, co-produced by the Musical Stage Company and Obsidian Theatre Company, has been several years in the making.

The show runs until June 19.

