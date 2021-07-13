Trailer for new Pixar movie set in Toronto captures city's attention

Toronto residents took to social media Tuesday to express their excitement after a new trailer revealed animation giant Pixar's latest movie is set in the city.

The movie, Turning Red, is about a 13-year-old girl named Mei, who transforms into a red panda whenever she is embarrassed or excited.

The teaser trailer for the movie was released Tuesday morning, and locals were quick to point out Toronto landmarks.

Toronto has a long history of being used by Hollywood film crews as a stand-in for New York City in movies and TV shows.

With Toronto finally having its animated moment in the spotlight as itself, many Torontonians were excited to see Canadian symbols and landmarks proudly displayed.

the way <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TurningRed?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TurningRed</a> is set in Toronto!!!! <br>CN Tower | Lester B Pearson school w/ Canadian Flags / maple leafs galore <a href="https://t.co/sfmRA8CefY">pic.twitter.com/sfmRA8CefY</a> —@shannbon

In the opening shot of the trailer, Canadian flags are flown outside the facade of a school. The first shot of the main character, Mei, shows her in a red, maple leaf patterned toque.

Viewers of the clip also caught a momentary glimpse of the CN Tower as the character races through the city.

The film's director, Domee Shi, is an Academy Award winner who grew up in Toronto and graduated from Sheridan College's animation program in 2011. Shi won an Oscar in 2019 for Best Animated Short Movie for Bao, a movie also set in Canada.

This one’s for you Canada 🇨🇦 <br><br>Director Domee Shi chose her hometown of Toronto as the backdrop for her new feature film, with Ottawa native <a href="https://twitter.com/IamSandraOh?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IamSandraOh</a> lending her voice and a group of very talented Canadian artists on the filmmaking team. (1/2) <a href="https://t.co/WymY3r4D5O">pic.twitter.com/WymY3r4D5O</a> —@DisneyStudiosCA

Pixar has announced that Canadian actor Sandra Oh is playing Ming, the mother of Mei in the animated film.

Turning Red is scheduled to be released in Spring 2022.