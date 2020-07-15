Toronto family forced to dismantle, move backyard 'pirate ship' after complaint to city

It was a labour of love when John Konstantinidis built a large "pirate ship" in his backyard to bring his kids joy in the middle of a pandemic.

But the Toronto family says in the past couple of weeks a complaint from a neighbour led to city officials knocking on their door. Now, Konstantinidis has to dismantle the structure — which is actually part swimming pool and part deck — move it, and reassemble it.

"The kids went crazy. I mean, bawling ... They were very sad about it," he said.

"Kids always tend to be victims in such situations."

Konstantinidis says he doesn't have any documentation from the city explaining the violation.

CBC News asked the City of Toronto to explain which bylaw the pirate ship violates and how, but officials weren't able to provide a statement before publishing time. And his next door neighbours told CBC Toronto they weren't the ones who lodged the complaint.

But, as Konstantinidis understands it, the structure needs to be moved because, since it's partly a swimming pool, it needs to be a certain distance away from the gate to his backyard, and right now, it's too close. He's got to move it back at least a metre away from the fence.

Konstantinidis says bylaw officers told him he needed to move the structure about a metre away from the backyard fence. So far, he's moved about one third of the structure, and hopes to move the rest over the next couple of weeks. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

It had taken Konstantinidis two months to complete the pirate ship, and it was only up for about a week when bylaw officers spoke to the family.

Voula Konstantinidis said she and her husband were shocked.

"We didn't think it was an issue," she said.

A chance for the family to be together

Konstantinidis built the ship in an effort to get his kids away from their devices and out of the house in a setting where the whole family could be together

He explained that he closed his downtown restaurant, Pita Choice, before the pandemic hit, and was ready to sign a new lease at a new downtown location shortly thereafter, but was told by the building owners he had to wait until the pandemic was over.

"This is very, very rare for me to be able to be at home for this long and not working. Usually, I work seven days a week," he said, explaining that having more time to spend with his family is the one positive thing that has come from the pandemic.

Steven, left, and Michael, right, were devastated when they were no longer able to use the pool their father had built for them. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

He said it was difficult for him to see the toll having to dismantle the pirate ship has taken on his kids.

"I thought it was great, but when I heard that we had to empty the water and stuff, it made me heartbroken," said nine-year-old Michael.

"It took a very long time to build," said seven-year-old Steven. He said knowing how hard his dad worked on it made him feel like his heart was "getting bigger and bigger."

They're excited to get the ship back up and running soon, so that they can once again swim in the pool.

'If I can build it, I can move it'

Their father has already moved about a third of the ship far enough from the fence, and has some more work to do over the coming days and weeks.

"I can't really put an amount of difficulty on that, but if I can build it," he said, "I can move it."

He says the family is willing to make the necessary changes in an effort to make all parties happy.

John Konstantinidis is hard at work dismantling the ship so he can move it about a metre away from the fence. (Paul Borkwood/CBC)

Konstantinidis even reached out to another Torontonian who had found himself in a similar situation in 2016, after building an elaborate boat-treehouse in his backyard.

John Alpeza had been ordered to take the house down, but after fighting with the city and and taking his case to the Ontario Municipal Board, he was given permission to keep it, provided he met certain conditions.

Konstantinidis said his biggest lesson from his brief chat with Alpeza, and from this whole experience, is that it's important to do your homework before you start building anything in your backyard.